I-Team: Poker player agrees to plea deal, sex crime charges dropped

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high profile poker player has pleaded guilty after he was accused of sex crimes, and this is a case with many twists and turns.

Raymond Davis spoke with the I-Team from a Las Vegas jail last November.

Vanessa Murphy: “Have you paid underage girls for sexual acts?

Raymond Davis: “Never. Never. I have been to massage parlors, I admit that. I have picked up girls off of Craigs’ List. I admit that. But I have never, never in my life, paid a girl, underage woman, girl for sex.”

Davis is now a free man.

The high profile poker player is active again on social media and with a group he started — “Real Grinders.”

On October 6, Davis pleaded guilty to felony coercion and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Metro Police say an underage girl claimed Davis paid her for oral sex at his home on several occasions after they met on Facebook, and at one point, her friend said he paid them to take a shower while he watched.

Through the plea deal, nine charges alleging he is a sexual predator would be dropped. Court records reveal he gets credit for time served and could go to prison if he doesn’t stay out of trouble.

“From day one, it has been total bias against me,” Davis said.

The case has been complicated to say the least.

The warrant for Davis was issued in September of 2016. He was not taken into custody until a traffic stop in April of 2019, despite him frequently showing his locations on social media.

When the I-Team reached out to Metro Police in November to find out why it took so long to arrest him, our question wasn’t answered.

Davis’s bond was originally set at $25,000 which he posted, but after he tried representing himself, made allegations about the judge and prosecutor, and acted erratically in court, his bond was set at $500,000.

Judge Jacqueline Bluth referred to inappropriate behavior by Davis, three previous felony convictions and more.

Now, the case may be wrapping up, but just a few days after he agreed to the plea deal, in a lengthy Facebook post, Davis continued to profess his innocence.

The I-Team asked Raymond Davis for a Zoom interview Wednesday. He says he has pending litigation against several parties including two attorneys who previously represented him, a judge and the sheriff.