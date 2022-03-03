Parents and guardians place a lot of faith in daycares and schools; some of these facilities offer comfort and transparency to parents by having cameras inside their classrooms and other settings. Now, two valley parents of a child who a daycare worker hurt say they are on a mission to make sure cameras are present in more classrooms.

Parents speak to I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy on video showing truth about daycare worker abusing their child (KLAS)

In Nevada, there has been an effort to have cameras installed in special education classrooms at the state’s public schools, but this effort has failed to pass lawmakers.

The state’s daycares are also not required to have cameras installed, but a family in the valley says it was a camera that helped reveal the truth after a daycare worker initially lied about what had happened to their two-year-old son.

Image shows daycare worker mishandling child at Creme de la Creme daycare in Las Vegas (Video provided by family attorneys)

The family is now suing the daycare and Elicia Miller for negligence and abuse. “You can imagine how scary it would be to think about if we only had the incident report if we didn’t have the footage from the classroom,” said Adam Ellis of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP and and attorney representing the family.

Parents file lawsuit against Creme de la Creme daycare (KLAS)

The parents say they learned their son’s leg was broken. But that’s not what they were told initially by staff at Creme de la Creme daycare on Durango in the southwest valley on May 12th of last year.

Video revealed daycare worker mishandling child, parent show images of child’s broken leg (Image provided by family)

The boy’s father spoke to the 8 News Now I-Team and asked to protect his family’s identity. “My heart was broken,” the father said after seeing a daycare worker mishandle his child on video. His reaction is one likely any parent can understand.

Image shows daycare worker mishandling child at Creme de la Creme daycare in Las Vegas (Video provided by family attorneys)

The family says they received a call to pick up their son after another child had pushed him, detail also stated in a form provided to the parents from the daycare center. But after learning the seriousness of his son’s injury and after a doctor said it was likely not an accident, they demanded to see the video.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the father who was only shown a 19-second clip of the video.

According to the arrest report, Elicia Miller admitted losing her temper and expressed remorse. Miller was fired from the daycare and arrested for felony child abuse.

Miller ultimately agreed to a plea deal, the charge was reduced to attempted child abuse, and she will likely receive probation.

Elicia Miller, daycare worker accused of child abuse in Las Vegas (KLAS)

After a recent court appearance, the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy asked Miller if she was remorseful, she had no comment.

This arrest report revealed the incident with the child occurred at 10:15 a.m. However, the daycare manager noted that Miller did not call the front office until 10:21 a.m. During this approximate six-minute timeframe, the child suffered and cried with a broken leg without immediate attention, also revealed because of the camera.

“Hopefully, more parents will require a provider to have cameras in the room, better recorded, better monitored, and that will hold people accountable,” the father said.

The parents tell the I-Team the daycare lacked transparency and noted they did not get a copy of the video until they got a lawyer involved and once they had the video, they saw only 19 seconds of the footage.

The 8 News Now I-Team first broke this story Wednesday. And, hours before the live television broadcast of the report, an attorney for the daycare filed an emergency motion in court to prevent the I-Team from showing the video to the public. That motion failed.