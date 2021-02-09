LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who had tampered with his electronic monitoring bracelet is accused of dragging an officer with his car last month, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

On Jan. 27, officials at the Clark County Detention Center received an alert that Jasper Luke, 28, had “tampered with the strap of his ankle monitor,” court documents said. The monitor was tracked to a Home Depot on South Rainbow Boulevard and two officers responded in an unmarked vehicle.

Luke had active arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand larceny, court records show. He was placed on house arrest on Jan. 5 and failed to appear in court on Jan. 19.

As Clark County Detention Center corrections Officer Gary Ramirez and his partner approached Luke in the store’s parking lot, Luke ran to his car and managed to reach the driver’s seat, court documents said.

As Ramirez and the other officer gave Luke several warnings and threated to use a Taser, Luke put the car into reverse and accelerated, police said. Ramirez, who was behind the open driver’s side door was dragged about 15 feet, court documents said.

In court documents, Ramirez told investigators he “feared for his life as he was struck by the door.” He sustained several bruises and cuts, court documents said. The other officer was uninjured.

Luke then drove off as more police officers responded to the parking lot, court documents said. Ramirez was taken to University Medical Center with several cuts and bruises, documents said.

Other officers tracked Luke to an area near Dean Martin Drive and Starr Avenue about 20 minutes later, documents said. Luke was able to escape from officers and eventually got onto Interstate 15. He was taken into custody last Friday, records show.

Luke faces new charges of battery by prisoner, escape by felony prisoner and arrestee AWOL/tampering with an electronic device.