NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An accused child predator who worked as a substitute teacher and mentor for students across the valley offered a police officer posing as a teenager online $100 for sex, police said Wednesday.

Erik Huey is accused of luring a child over the internet for sexual contact and engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution. North Las Vegas Police arrested him on March 3, they said.

For several years, Huey worked as a substitute teacher for the Clark County School District, police said. He worked at different high schools in the Las Vegas valley, including as a long-term substitute at Western High School. He mainly taught English. At the time of his arrest, Huey worked at Acceleration Academy as a mentor for at-risk students, police said.

Court documents reveal Huey offered to pay $100 to have sex with a person who he thought was 15.

A police officer who was pretending to be a 15-year-old girl to lure potential offenders was contacted by Huey through an online advertisement. Huey then set up a meeting with who he thought was the teenager in North Las Vegas.

During a recorded interview, Huey told police, “I know better,” and “I’m sorry,” an arrest report said. Police found a condom in his pocket during a search.

Huey has lived in the region since 2005 and is from Chicago, court records said. A judge released Huey on bail last month.

Police said an investigation revealed Huey may have engaged in sex acts with other minors in the past, and he could be facing additional charges. They are reaching out to the public about potential victims.

Witnesses or victims are asked to call police at 702-633-1773.

8 News Now has reached out to CCSD and the Acceleration Academy for comment.