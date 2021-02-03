I-Team: Nevada may look at ‘consequences’ for those cutting COVID vaccine line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada state leaders may look at consequences for people jumping the line and securing the COVID-19 vaccine for friends and family before vulnerable adults, but nothing is set in stone, they said Wednesday.

The I-Team has received several emails alleging people receiving the vaccine before vulnerable adults and essential workers as outlined in the state’s vaccination playbook. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, eligible adults who could receive the vaccine as of Feb. 1 include people over 70-years-old, health care and public safety workers and teachers.

“We all know that even without nefarious intent, some folks can use their power in a certain situation that might assist those that are not in that priority order,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief of state, Michelle White, said. “I think it is something that we continue to explore to see what that would look like, as far as taking a closer look at those or ultimately having consequences associated with those.”

In Reno, the city manager criticized municipal court staff after learning they may have allowed their families to get vaccinated last month, the Associated Press reported.

“Last night, I was shocked to learn that a member of the Reno Municipal Court may have inappropriately secured vaccinations for some of our personnel and their families ahead of the governor and health district’s prescribed schedule,” the letter from Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said. “I believe this will be in the media soon, as it should be, but wanted to make sure you heard it directly from me rather than from a reporter.”

In early January, the I-Team reported some Henderson city employees, including elected officials, were vaccinated as early as Jan. 4 alongside frontline workers. A spokeswoman told the I-Team elected officials are critical to city operations. She also highlighted who was prioritized and that getting vaccinated was voluntary.

Other workers in several other industries have contacted the I-Team saying they were being offered the vaccine but felt vulnerable adults should go before them.

“Our goal for this entire response is to truly provide vaccine for these prioritized groups,” Candice McDaniel, of Nevada DHHS, said. “When you’re talking about a policy to punish, we don’t need to be providing a barrier for Nevadans to get vaccinated in the prioritization structure.”

State health leaders have said their priority is distributing the vaccine equitably, but also making sure none goes to waste. In some cases, if more vaccine is available than those who are there to receive a shot, those administering the vaccine may reach out to friends and family to get vaccinated.

The state will begin tracking how much vaccine is going to waste or being thrown out, but health leaders were unable to provide an estimate on those numbers Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, nearly 300,000 vaccines had been administered across Nevada.