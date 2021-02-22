LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nevada is growing by the day, moving the state from near-the-bottom compared to others per capita as of Monday, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

As of Monday, Nevada ranked No. 35 out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia when it comes to vaccines administered per capita, in front of larger states like Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

Nevada has never ranked that high throughout the entire COVID-19 vaccination process. On Friday, Nevada ranked No. 46 in terms of vaccine doses delivered per 100,000 people and No. 42 for doses administered.

Monday, Nevada ranked Nevada, No. 45 for doses delivered. Other western states are also seeing lower deliveries. Last week, federal leaders said the cold weather and crippling snowstorm affected delivery of millions of doses.

According to the state dashboard, Nevada surpassed 550,000 vaccines administered as of Monday, however, data from the weekend can be slower to update.

Last month, the state’s COVID-19 Task Force said the federal government was sending about 36,000 doses a week, while the goal was to administer 18,000 vaccines day. The number of doses received jumped to about 45,000 in February, local health leaders said.

As of Monday, vaccine eligibility opened up to adults 65 and older.

The White House announced last week it had secured enough vaccine for 300 million Americans to be vaccinated through July.

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate fell from 9.9% to 9.6% from Sunday to Monday, revealing mitigation efforts are working.