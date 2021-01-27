I-Team: Mother at center of discrimination lawsuit against Red Rock County Club creates GoFundMe to cover legal fees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother who says she and her children were discriminated against at Red Rock Country Club is asking for help. She set up a GoFundMe account for legal fees.

It’s a story the I-Team first reported back in August 2019.

Carmel Hill claimed she was kicked out of the country club in 2016, while working as a tennis instructor.

Hill, whose children are biracial, said someone who worked there asked, “Whose black children are these?” when her kids were in daycare.

She says she was fired and banned from club property when she reported it to the Equal Rights Commission. The commission backed up her claims with a probable cause finding of racial discrimination and retaliation.

The case made its way to federal court.

Hill says negotiations were underway but no settlement has been reached.

The I-Team reached out to attorneys for Red Rock Country Club but has not heard back.