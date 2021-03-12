I-Team: Mother accused of abandoning her daughter on Las Vegas Strip speaks from jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother accused of abandoning her child on the Las Vegas Strip, speaks to the I-Team from jail.

You may recall police asking for help to find Miriam Ramos.

The I-Team talked with Ramos Friday to find out why she left her child and couldn’t be found for weeks.

Mariam Ramos is facing charges for allegedly abandoning her child.

The 26-year-old is accused of abandoning her 3-year-old daughter at the Wynn on December 29th. The next day, Metro Police released the child’s photo and video from the previous day.

Detectives identified Ramos as the mom. She was arrested in California on February 17th.

“I want to know where she is, and I want to know when I’ll be able to see her,” Ramos said of her daughter, during an interview with the I-Team. “I would never abandon my child. If I wanted to abandon her, it would be in Maryland.”

She says she moved from Maryland to Las Vegas and planned on staying with a friend. When that didn’t work out, she says on several occasions, she met men on “Plenty of Fish” so she and her daughter would have a place to stay.

She claims she connected with a man at the Wynn who offered to take them in.

“I would never, ever want to spend a day without her,” Ramos said.

Ramos says she asked a woman to watch her daughter for a few minutes in the bathroom and then went to put bags in an Uber. She says the next thing she remembers is waking up in California.

“I don’t even know how long I was there before I woke up,” Ramos said.

She says she believes she may have been drugged and sexually assaulted.

“I was confused for days. I didn’t even know I was, I wasn’t even thinking right,” Ramos said. “I can’t even remember that I have a daughter for a while.”

Ramos is charged with child abuse or neglect.

While the I-Team cannot confirm the version of events told by Ramos, what we do know is she was missing for 50 days.

Vanessa Murphy: “Decisions will have to be made, right, of whether your daughter would be safe moving forward if you are both reunited. Do you, do you think she would be safe?”

Mariam Ramos: “Oh my God, I can’t wait to see her. She had a babysitter. We were fine. We were so perfect.”

After Ramos’ daughter was found, she was taken to Child Haven and placed with a foster family.