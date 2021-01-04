LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport ranks among the top in the United States where Transportation Security Administration screeners and employees have been infected with COVID-19, new data the I-Team obtained shows.

Out of nearly 300 airports in the country with confirmed COVID-19 cases, McCarran ranks tenth for the number of TSA employees and screening contractors who have gotten sick with the virus.

As of Monday, there were 117 recorded cases of COVID-19 in TSA at McCarran since the agency began tracking the number. Four employees who do not screen passengers had also been infected, data said.

McCarran is among the nation’s busiest airports, ranking No. 9 for passenger volume in 2018, according to FAA data.

The nation’s busiest airport, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, reported 151 cases. The airport with the most recorded cases as of Monday was Los Angeles International, with 310 confirmed cases.

TSA screeners are required to wear masks and gloves, as well as some sort of eye protectant.

More than 850 TSA employees across the country were actively infected with COVID-19 as of Monday, the TSA reported. Thirteen TSA employees across the country and one screening contractor have died from the virus.

All passengers are required to wear a mask in the airport. Officials at McCarran have also taken steps to disinfect high-traffic areas, provide hand sanitizer and limit capacity on shuttle buses.