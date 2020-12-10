I-Team: Man receives letter from DETR days after form inside is due

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A man requesting assistance from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation received a letter requesting he send back a form due Dec. 3.

Problem is, the letter was postmarked Dec. 4.

Eric Jensen, of Pahrump, contacted the I-Team after he received the letter on Monday. Jensen filed for unemployment after he had to take a leave from his job at the start of the pandemic, he said.

More than seven months later, Jensen is waiting to receive any money to help him pay the bills.

The letter dated Nov. 23 includes a form Jensen must fill out to obtain the benefits, he said. The letter has a due date of Dec. 3. A postmark on the envelope indicates it was processed the next day. It arrived at Jensen’s home on Dec. 7.

“I’m having to do what I’m doing right now, and having to wait, it’s just crazy,” he said. “I’m still just kind of in shock and awe about everything I’d had to go through.”

The I-Team asked DETR how much mail the agency is processing and how a letter could have been postmarked two weeks after it was dated and did not hear back.