I-Team: Man killed by officers, previously arrested for setting fire inside gas station

Las Vegas (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned the man killed by Metro Police officers Wednesday, had been arrested on arson charges in May.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man’s identity Friday saying the man was 36-year-old Steven Thomas.

In May, the I-Team reported on Thomas’ arson arrest where he was accused of lighting a fire and spreading a hazardous powder on the ground during what investigators described as a “ritual” inside a Summerlin gas station.

Court records showed a judge had set Thomas’ cash bail at $10,000 and ordered him to stay out of trouble and away from the gas station, but during a 72-hour hearing, records showed Thomas missed his court appearance due to a “medical refusal.”

A second judge later reset Thomas’ bail to $5,000 and again ordered Thomas to stay out of trouble and away from the gas station. They released Thomas from jail that same day after he posted the bond. Negotiations in the case were set to start Jan. 5, 2021.

The incident Wednesday started as a bank robbery investigation when detectives determined Thomas had been involved in several robbery attempts in the area. Police were able to locate Thomas at an apartment complex near Tenaya and Cheyenne. Police said that Thomas drew a handgun and that is when officers shot him. Thomas died at the hospital later in the evening.

On Friday, Metro identified the officers involved in the Wednesday’s shooting as 59-year-old Sergeant Donald Graham and Officer Amelia Lukac, 40.

Sergeant Graham has been with Metro since 1998 and Officer Lukac since 2004.

Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.