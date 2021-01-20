LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of driving from San Diego to Las Vegas to sell more than 37 pounds of methamphetamine, but the buyer was actually an undercover informant, documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Alfredo Adame-Calvillo faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to court records.

During an agreed meeting Sunday, DEA agents said Adame-Calvillo and a confidential source met in a parking lot near Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond in the south valley. After Adame-Calvillo showed the informant meth in the back of the car, agents moved in.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified in court documents, was detained.

In addition to nearly three-dozen pounds of meth in plastic bags, a gun was also recovered under a floorboard, agents said.

Adame-Calvillo told investigators he had accepted the job due to “financial hard times” and was expecting about $8,000 in payment for delivering the meth from California to Las Vegas. He remains in federal custody as of Wednesday.

Last year, the I-Team investigated the extensive cross-border drug network funneling enormous amounts of methamphetamine into Las Vegas to be trafficked and sold. From 2017 to 2019, the amount of meth seized more than doubled from 47,000 pounds to 112,000 pounds, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration said.