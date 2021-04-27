I-Team: Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas airport, planes after getting baggage fee

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. A county board voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to blow up airplanes at McCarran International Airport and commit a mass shooting after learning he would have to pay for a checked bag, documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Andrew Greco was arrested Friday and according to Metro Police he has an address in Stateline, Nevada, but carries a California driver’s license.

Last Thursday, Greco attempted to check in for a Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Reno when he got into an argument with a ticket agent and her manager over a $55 bag fee, police said. During the incident, the manager told Greco he would no longer be allowed to fly the airline, according to his arrest report.

The next morning, Greco allegedly made several threatening phone calls to Frontier’s customer service center, where he is accused of making “multiple, non-specific threats to McCarran airport and that the caller states he has prior military experience and will kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft,” the arrest report said.

In the phone calls, Greco reportedly made several racial slurs and threats of violence, according to the arrest report.

Due to the seriousness of the threat, Metro also notified counter terrorism officials and the FBI, documents said. Officers later found Greco in a hotel room.

When officers spoke with Greco he said, “I know why you guys are here.” He told officers that he had an altercation and made repeated phone calls to the airline after being transferred several times.

While police were interviewing Greco, officials at Metro and McCarran instituted added security measures, including increased patrols in the terminals and around the property, the report said.

According to Greco, he called the airline a hundred times during his stay in Las Vegas, the report said. Regular security measures resumed after police took Greco into custody.

“The Department of Aviation appreciates the efforts of the law enforcement agencies, our airline partners and others who responded,” airport spokesman Chris Jones told 8 News Now. “We take security very seriously and were pleased with the professional manner in which this matter was quickly investigated and closed.”

Metro could find no record of Greco’s military experience. He is charged with communicating a bomb threat and making threats or conveying false information.