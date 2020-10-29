I-Team: Mail carrier allegedly robbed at gunpoint

KLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned an alleged robbery of a mail carrier is under investigation.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Postal Inspectors say the crime happened on October 15th just before 1 p.m. on Vegas Valley Drive near Maryland Parkway.
The suspect robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint, according to investigators. They tell the I-Team the mail carrier was not physically harmed and no mail was stolen.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 years old, 6′ tall and weighing 130 pounds with a tattoo under one eye. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark face mask.
If you have any information, call 877-876-2455.