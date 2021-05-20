I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We beg you, come forward,’ pizza deliveryman murdered while dropping off order

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a pizza deliveryman killed while on the job continues to search for answers, more than 12 years after his death.

John Norris, 51, was shot and killed in a North Las Vegas neighborhood while making a food delivery on January 24, 2009.

“I hurt terribly every day, and I think of him every day,” Matt Norris, John’s brother, said.

Matt said he had spoken to his brother an hour before the murder.

“Right before he hung up, he told me he loved me,” Matt recounted. “I told him I loved him. He told me he would give me a call the next morning, and that was pretty much the end of the call.”

John’s family describes the Illinois native as a jokester and lover of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was working two jobs to help pay the rent and had lived in Las Vegas for about four years.

That Saturday night took him to what was supposed to be a regular delivery at a house on Rose Sage Street off Tropical Parkway.

“It just turned all of our lives upside down,” Matt said.

The house John was delivering the pizza to was vacant, police say. Norris’ family says his killing may have been gang related, a human sacrifice, per se.

“I just tell him every day that I love him,” Matt shared. “Wish he was here. We miss him.”

There is little to go on, since the killer would not know who specifically would be delivering the order, his family says.

“There’s just no leads,” Larry Stassi, John’s brother-in-law, said. “It wasn’t John. It wasn’t anything John did. The trail just ended that night. That’s what makes it really hard to find out who could have done it.”

Police circulated a photo of a person who may have been in the area around the time of the murder, but more than a decade later, there have been no arrests.

Police circulated a photo of a person who may have been in the area around the time of the murder, but more than a decade later there have been no arrests. (KLAS)

“Somebody knows something, especially by now,” Matt said. “Somebody’s got to know something. Somebody had to see something, know something. I just wish they would come forward.”

The Norris family holds a memorial every fall in John’s honor. After 12 years, they hope this one is the last.

“If I had won the lottery and somebody knew and could give me information, I would give them all the money I could just to get this person behind bars,” Matt said. “We beg you. Come forward.”

Several companies, including Pizza Hut, where John worked, offered reward money, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, for information leading to an arrest.

