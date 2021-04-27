LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student allegedly asked her to give him “seven seconds” to touch her over several months, according to court documents.

Metro Police arrested Nicholas Collotta, 40, last week on charges of child sex abuse or exploitation with substantial bodily harm and lewdness with a child. He was a middle school literature studies and history teacher at Democracy Prep at the Agassi.

School officials told the I-Team they fired Collotta the day of his arrest.

A student at the school reported to police that Collotta sent her a video of himself masturbating, asked her about her sexual history and attempted to touch her, the arrest report said. The student reportedly met Collotta when she was in seventh grade. The report did not say what grade she was in currently.

“According to [the student], Collotta would tell her things about his sexual history during his time in college,” the report said. “When Collotta would tell [redacted] something personal, he would ask for her to tell him something personal in return that he could use to manipulate her.”

Collotta and the student first communicated through his work phone and then transitioned to his personal number.

According to the report, Collotta taught a boxing class and asked the student to “stay after class” and give him “seven seconds” to touch her. In another alleged incident, the student told police he insisted on checking if the student had a broken rib and ran “his hand under her clothing and under her breast,” the report said.

Detectives searched the student’s phone for evidence, finding a message where “Collotta asked for a ‘full body photo,’” the report said. Another message said, “Am I never going to see you naked?”

“We are deeply disturbed by these most serious allegations,” Adam Johnson, the school’s executive director, said in a statement. “We immediately terminated the individual when the police announced their investigation. We will do everything we can to support their investigation and encourage anyone with any information that can aide the investigators to contact the LVMPD. We are here to support our scholars, families and staff at this difficult time.”

Police said last week they believe there may be more victims. If you know anyone who may been one of Collotta’s victims or have information about the incident, you are urged to call Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.