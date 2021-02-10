LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brother and sister living in Las Vegas are accused of trafficking an underage girl into prostitution for most of last year and living off the proceeds, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Metro police intervened during a sting operation on Oct. 30, documents said. An undercover officer picked the teenager up on Sapphire Light Street in North Las Vegas and then took her into custody.

The victim, whose age was not released, is a minor and from Las Vegas, police said. She was not charged.

Police learned the victim lived in an apartment with Andrew Carter, 20, and Andrew’s sister, Keyiana Carter, 26. The victim told police Andrew “promised her money, a better life and a place to live” by working as a prostitute, documents said.

Over the course of several months starting in February 2020, the victim estimated she completed 75 “prostitution dates.” After each meeting, she was forced to give Andrew the money, court documents said.

Andrew is also accused of having the victim get a tattoo under her left ear, which is often a method of branding.

Both Carters face the following charges:

Conspire to commit sex trafficking

Kidnapping of minor, first degree

Sex trafficking of child under 18

Live from earning of prostitute

Child abuse or neglect

In addition, Andrew is charged with one count of using or permitting a minor, age 14 or older, to produce pornography; and one count of promoting sexual performance of minor, age 14 or older.