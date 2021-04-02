I-Team: Woman made 2 girls work as prostitutes, lived off earnings, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of sex trafficking two minors and living off the proceeds, according to Metro police.

Police arrested Tori Magnum, 21, on March 28 at an apartment on South 13th Street after a fight she reportedly had with one of the girls, officers said in the document. The girls’ ages are not provided in the arrest report, but are identified as being underage.

According to an arrest report, Magnum told both minors they should follow certain rules, such as making sure a client was not a member of law enforcement.

In an interview with police, Magnum said the two minors were not forced into prostitution but said she had received rent payments from them from their work as prostitutes, according to her arrest report.

The girls told police they had worked as prostitutes on at least one occasion each in incidents downtown and on the Strip, the arrest report said.

Police searched a website known for posting prostitution advertisements which include images of the minors “in sexual positions or partially nude,” investigators wrote in an arrest report.

Magnum faces two counts of trafficking a child under 18 and two counts of living from earnings of a prostitute.