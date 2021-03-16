I-Team: Las Vegas man charged in Capitol riot ‘profusely apologetic about what happened’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man charged for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in January will remain in federal custody for at least another week after his lawyer told a judge he is “profusely apologetic about what happened.”

Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave, 31, appeared before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., for his arraignment on nine charges Tuesday. The hearing was held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI arrested DeGrave at his apartment near the Strip in late January. Court documents said DeGrave was seen on camera inside the Capitol wearing a red, white and blue neck bandanna, officials wrote in documents.

DeGrave spoke twice during Tuesday’s hearing, telling the judge he understood his rights to a fair and speedy trial. He pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

“With a lack of prior convictions, I would say that he is not a danger to the community, “DeGrave’s lawyer, Joanne Slaight, told the judge. “He’s certainly apologetic and profusely apologetic about what happened, and this is totally out of character from everything about his background in his 31 years and I would ask that he be released in the case as soon as possible.”

Investigators say Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave (right) is seen in this still image wearing tactical gear and a red, white and blue bandanna. (KLAS)

Investigators tracked DeGrave’s social media accounts, finding a comment reading, “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.” The comment was under a post by a man also charged in the riot and surveilled in Las Vegas, Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, investigators wrote in court documents.

Documents reveal investigators were given an anonymous tip that led them to video of DeGrave, Sandlin and another man discussing the planned protest on Jan. 6, saying, “I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

Investigators allege the trio raised money for the trip on GoFundMe.

Prosecutors say Nathaniel DeGrave (center) wore tactical gear inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (KLAS)

A photo posted on DeGrave’s Facebook page, which is linked in court documents, shows a photo of former President Donald Trump in DeGrave’s apartment with the caption, “My idol in my living room.”

On his Instagram, DeGrave identifies himself as the CEO of a celebrity event planner and adult model management company.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a federal prosecutor said she had received new evidence of DeGrave allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors also said they recently received access, through a warrant, of DeGrave’s Facebook account.

DeGrave remained in federal custody as of Tuesday. A judge scheduled a hearing to determine bond and release conditions for Thursday, March 25.

DeGrave faces nine charges related to the Jan. 6 riot:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Sandlin, of Tennessee, who was arrested outside DeGrave’s apartment, has a hearing schedule for Thursday.