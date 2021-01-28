LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI identified a Las Vegas man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by matching his driver’s license photo to surveillance images, court documents obtained by the I-Team late Thursday night said.

The FBI arrested two people in Vegas on Thursday in connection with the riot, but provided no other information.

Court documents said Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave, of Las Vegas, was seen on camera inside the Capitol wearing a red, white and blue neck bandanna, officials wrote in documents filed in federal court.

FBI agents surveilled DeGrave’s apartment on Thursday, court documents said. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, documents said.

A surveillance photo from outside the U.S. Capitol appears to show Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave outside the U.S. Senate Chamber, court documents say. Investigators said DeGrave is in the middle of the image wearing all black with a red, white and blue bandanna. (KLAS)

Investigators tracked DeGrave’s social media accounts, finding a comment reading, “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.” The comment was under a post by a man also charged in the riot and surveilled Thursday in Las Vegas, investigators wrote in court documents.

Documents reveal investigators were given an anonymous tip that led them to video of DeGrave and two other men discussing the planned protest on Jan. 6, saying, “I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

Investigators say Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave (right) is seen in this still image wearing tactical gear and a red, white and blue bandanna. (KLAS)

Investigators allege the trio raised money for the trip on GoFundMe.

A photo posted on DeGrave’s Facebook page, which is linked in court documents, shows a photo of former President Donald Trump in DeGrave’s apartment with the caption, “My idol in my living room.”

#BREAKING: Court documents say Nathaniel "Nathan" DeGrave, of Las Vegas, was wanted by FBI for role in Capitol riot. The FBI identified him by matching his driver’s license photo to surveillance images, court documents obtained by the I-Team say. #8NN pic.twitter.com/j6dNbNWzkG — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 29, 2021

On his Instagram, DeGrave identifies himself as the CEO of a celebrity event planner and adult model management company.

While a criminal complaint was filed Thursday, it was unclear if DeGrave was in custody. Another man also wanted for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot was taken into custody Thursday outside DeGrave’s apartment, court documents said.

Five people died in the riot, including an officer for the Capitol Police. Federal prosecutors have filed charges stemming from the breach against more than 130 people so far.