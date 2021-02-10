Man charged with six counts of burglary, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother hid in a closet with her children as her husband, armed with a shotgun, scared away a burglar last week, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Dalton Korschinowski, 27, is charged with six counts of residential burglary, all stemming from the morning of Feb. 2 in a west side neighborhood.

In one case, Korschinowski allegedly broke into a home through a window near Fort Apache and Desert Inn. A homeowner, armed with a shotgun, then saw Korschinowski walk through his home, but was unable to get into a room with a computer due to a child safety gate, documents said.

Several other victims noticed missing items and open windows in their homes. When officers met up with Korschinowski after sunrise, they found he had several stolen items in his possession.

Investigators wrote in court documents that other suspects and victims may be involved.