I-Team: Las Vegas event planner accused of having, sharing child pornography

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of possessing and sharing child pornography and was arrested earlier this month after a nearly year-long investigation, court documents said.

Michael Testagrossa, 53, faces two charges of possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 and one charge of preparing, advertising or distributing pornography with a minor, court records said.

According to an arrest report, last May, Yahoo! alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user who had uploaded child pornography.

Some email correspondence also contained an email signature with the lines, “CMP, CPCE and CHE,” according to police. The acronyms stand for certifications in the hospitality and event planning industry.

During an interview with detectives, Testagrossa said he was a member of certain online groups “that shared materials” of children being sexually assaulted, the arrest report said. The groups contained images of infants and toddlers.

Testagrossa told investigators he viewed “this kind of material on his” phone, but denied seeking out the images.

Police arrested Testagrossa earlier this month. His attorney did not return a request for comment.