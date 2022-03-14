LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas daycare worker who broke a 2-year-old boy’s leg will avoid jail time but must enroll in anger management classes and perform community service.

In court Monday, Elicia Miller accepted a plea deal on a charge of attempted child abuse. As part of the deal, Miller will not go to jail but will be under probation.

As the 8 News Now I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy first reported, the injured boy’s parents, who wish to protect their family’s identity, are suing Creme de la Creme daycare and Miller for negligence and abuse.

The incident was captured on video in May 2021. The boy ended up undergoing surgery for a broken leg.

“I am so sorry, and I deeply apologize,” Miller told the judge before sentencing. “I am thoroughly heartbroken when I think of what I’ve done.”

The child’s mother told the judge she was displeased with the deal and asked her to impose jail time. She said her son was diagnosed with PTSD and that the incident has affected him both physically and mentally.

Elicia Miller (LVMPD/KLAS)

“He would pull his blanket over his head to hide from people and cry if they came near him, even if they knew them,” she said.

The family’s attorney, Adam Ellis of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, told the I-Team the daycare delayed getting the child the immediate medical care he needed. In addition, he said, instead of calling the father to pick up his son, they should have called paramedics.

Miller told police she didn’t intend to hurt the boy and regretted how she handled it, according to the report.

“I want my son back,” the boy’s mother told the court. “I want our lives back, but most of all, I do not want Ms. Miller to have a chance to hurt another child.”

An added stipulation of the plea deal is Miller must pay restitution. She must also stay away from the boy and his family.

In court, Miller said she was currently working two jobs and had performed more than 80 hours of community service, well above the 50 hours required.

If Miller completes her probation, she can withdraw her plea and instead plead guilty to a gross misdemeanor.