I-Team: Imprisoned hip-hop producer, convicted pimp Mally Mall files for bankruptcy; victim asks musicians to speak up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jamal Rashid, also known as “Mally Mall,” has filed for bankruptcy. The 46-year-old hip-hop producer is currently serving a 33-month prison sentence after admitting that he was a pimp in Las Vegas for 12 years.

“33 months is a sweetheart deal for all of the victims and all of the trauma that they faced through his years of racketeering, sex trafficking across America hundreds of women,” Angela Williams told the I-Team. Williams said she is one of those victims. She and another victim are suing Rashid and the state of Nevada. They allege that state officials perpetuate sex trafficking. They point out that prostitution is illegal in Clark County. However, escort services are legal. According to federal prosecutors, Rashid used escort services as a front for prostitution between 2002 and 2014.

While Rashid lived lavishly, Williams said she was denied basic needs such as medical care and a winter coat during cold weather in places like Chicago.

In a document filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada on Sept. 16, Rashid listed his current monthly income for the year at more than $333-thousand. The documents claimed that his expenses, including a nearly $12-thousand monthly mortgage, put him in the red.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Rashid entered custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, OR on Aug. 13. His release date is Dec. 15, 2023. He pleaded guilty to one count of the use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. According to prosecutors, Rashid advertised prostitution services on websites like Backpage and flew women to different states to sell sex. A federal judge acknowledged that Rashid brutalized women by manipulating and intimidating them, making false promises, and imposing rules.

Rashid has worked with musicians including Justin Bieber, Drake, and French Montana. Williams told the I-Team that she hopes that they will use their platforms to speak out. “I just wish that these big, platinum-winning artists, award-winning artists would just stand up with our community and start a war against sex trafficking,” she said.

Williams credits several organizations in helping her through the recovery process for counseling, education, and legal aid. She said she is disappointed that she and other victims have not received restitution in the federal case. She has also teamed up with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

“The emotional trauma and the psychological trauma that you deal with from PTSD and coercion and manipulation lasts longer than a black eye that gets healed,” Williams said.