LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trio accused in a cross-state shooting spree that left a 22-year-old man dead is facing more than 50 charges each, including terrorism and murder.

Christopher McDonnell, 29, Shawn McDonnell, 31, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26, are charged with dozens of crimes stemming from the shootings that spanned Nevada and Arizona on Thanksgiving.

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested thereafter their car rolled over.

A grand jury indicted the group on the charges, including nearly two dozen for attempted murder.

“I actually thought I was going to die that day,” one witness told the court. The witness said he was driving on the road when a car came up next to him and started shooting.

In court documents, several witnesses said a black Toyota Camry slowed down or sped up to drive side-by-side their cars. One witness told the grand jury a shooter was hanging out of the car.

Christopher McDonnell, 29, Shawn McDonnell, 31, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26. (KLAS)

“He was out pretty far so I think he was pretty much wrapped around the windshield the best he could,” the witness told the court.

Another witness told prosecutors and the grand jury that a car awkwardly drove next to him before gunfire rang out on the road.

“I was just sitting there wondering, ‘why aren’t they passing me?” the witness told the court.

Another witness said he was driving in an RV with his four children when he ordered everyone to duck because bullet were coming in through the windows.

A memorial left outside the 7-Eleven in Henderson. (KLAS)

“If one of my kids were standing up or, you know, it’s just, it’s scary to even think about because any of them could have been, you know, not paying attention or not listening to us about getting down or yeah,” the witness told the court. “I mean, we lucked out with how, you know, none of us got hurt physically.”

If convicted, the trio faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Their case will be submitted to the Death Penalty Assessment Committee for review. They are due back in court Friday.