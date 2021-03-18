I-Team: Former NFL player arrested, accused of hit-and-run in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that former NFL player Adam Hartford Seward was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old man faces a felony charge for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He also faces two misdemeanors: failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change, and a basic speeding violation.

Seward was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Sahara and Town Center in the early morning hours of March 16th, according to an arrest report obtained by the I-Team.

A witness told police they saw a jeep hit a pole, followed the vehicle, and then saw it in a private driveway to the rear of Alexander Dawson Middle School. An officer reported that the jeep’s windshield was broken and there was a large amount of blood mainly in the passenger area.

A trail of blood led to a nearby apartment complex, according to the report.

Metro Police then tracked down a patient at Spring Valley Hospital who said she met Seward earlier in the night, but she did not remember much from the evening. Police said hospital staff reported than an unknown male in a white sedan dropped the woman off.

The arrest report states that the woman had multiple injuries including fractures to multiple bones in her face, a ruptured ear drum, as well as a chipped tooth.

Back near the apartment, an LVMPD sergeant reported making contact with Seward who said, ‘you guys are here for me, my jeep is on the other street.’ Seward was then taken into custody.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Judge Joe Bonaventure ruled that probable cause was found to move the case forward. Seward was released on his own recognizance, and he must stay out of trouble. He is not allowed to drive until the court gives him permission to do so.

Seward was a member of the Carolina Panthers from 2005 to 2008, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, according to the NFL. Prior to his NFL career, he was a linebacker for the UNLV Rebels.

Seward’s next court date is set for May 15th.

The I-Team reached out to Seward’s attorney, Joshua Tomsheck. He provided the following statement: