I-Team: Families of plastic surgery patients who died want doctor brought to justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas doctor is working with patients even after two women died due to complications from surgeries he performed. An investigation began after the 8 News Now I-Team started asking questions. One victim’s family member is now calling out the Medical Board for what she calls a slap on the wrist.

Deborah Mann is trying to grieve the loss of her niece, but what makes it even harder she says are what she believes are failures by the Nevada State Medical Board. “We just stay close and supportive and think of paige every day,” Mann told 8 News Now.

In 2018, Deborah’s niece, Paige Hazelton went to Doctor Stephen Gordon for a Brazilian butt lift. It is a cosmetic surgery where fat is taken from one area of the body and transferred to the backside to make it appear fuller.

According to the Clark County Coroner, during Paige’s surgery, fat travelled from her muscle to her lung causing a blocked artery. The 30-year-old mother left behind two young sons. “She would have never left her children. And we miss her very much,” Mann said.

Paige didn’t know that another woman had died after going to Doctor Gordon for the same surgery four years earlier. The 8 News Now I-Team found two previous settlements with Doctor Gordon, one for $950,000 for a wound infection after a surgery in 1997 And another for nearly $700,000 that was the result of the death of Adriana Mendez-Rodriguez in 2014. She was a 38-year-old single mother of two girls.

An autopsy report states her organs were perforated during the liposuction part of the procedure. No disciplinary action had been taken against Doctor Gordon until the I-Team started asking the Medical Board questions. “They could’ve done something about it,” Mendez-Rodriguez’s twin sister Alejandra Lawler told 8 News Now. “They could have saved another life.”

It was 17 days after the I-Team first reached out to the Medical Board, a four page complaint was filed against Doctor Gordon alleging malpractice. This was five years after Adriana’s death.

Doctor Gordon then admitted to medical malpractice and had to pay a $2,500 fine, along with paying for the cost of the investigation. He was also temporarily banned from performing Brazilian butt lifts. “Your investigation led to a lot of facts that we didn’t know,” Mann told the I-Team. “Going into this, you know, there was no information on the Medical Board.”

The complaint filed in February of 2021 in connection with Paige’s death also charged Dr. Gordon with medical malpractice. It states he didn’t discuss the risk of death associated with the surgery and didn’t obtain written consent from Paige that acknowledged the risk of potential death. The settlement filed a month later states Dr. Gordon isn’t admitting to the claims, but to resolve the complaint, he is admitting to medical malpractice.

“They let him say he’s not guilty,” Mann said. “And then they in the next paragraph, he has to say ‘I’m guilty.'”

Doctor Gordon received a public letter of reprimand, and this time he had to pay a $5,000 fine and the cost of the investigation. The agreement also states, “He shall complete 100 hours of community service providing medical care to the needy along with 22 hours of continuing medical education.” “When you read this document, I mean, it’s so protective of the doctor,” Mann said.

The 8 News Now I-Team requested an on-camera interview with the executive director of the Medical Board. He declined, but he did answer some questions on the phone and by email.

Currently, when Doctor Gordon’s information is searched on the Medical Board’s website, his license is listed as active. When the executive director was asked why he pointed to a section which does mention restrictions. When asked why it is still not clear on the website that two women died during surgeries Doctor Gordon performed, Paige’s death is mentioned, but not Adriana’s. The executive director says Nevada state law requires medical malpractice be reported, but not the type of harm that’s related to it.

Paige’s family sued Doctor Gordon. The Medical Board’s website lists a $950,000 settlement. The 8 News Now I-Team reached out to the attorney who represented Doctor Gordon for his cases with the Medical Board and did not receive a response by deadline.

Doctor Gordon’s cosmetic surgery practice has now closed, and according to the Medical Board’s website, he was working at a burn center at Sunrise Hospital. A spokeswoman for Sunrise Hospital says his medical staff privileges there ended last year.

In 2018, a task force of medical societies issued a warning about Brazilian butt lifts. The procedure is considered the most dangerous kind of cosmetic surgery with an estimated death rate of at least one in three thousand. That warning came just a few months after Paige Hazelton died.