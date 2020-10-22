I-Team: Death row inmate recovering after prison stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death row inmate Ammar Harris is now able to speak, according to his lawyer.

The 34-year-old pimp was sentenced to death after a shooting and fiery crash which left three people dead on the Las Vegas Strip in 2013.

Court records reveal Harris was stabbed in prison and put on life support, but Wednesday in court, his attorney said he spoke with Harris on the phone.

In response to a records request from the I-Team, the Department of Corrections refused to provide more information about the altercation Harris was involved in.