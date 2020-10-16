I-Team: Data reveals extremely few instances of voter fraud in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since reporting on a Las Vegas woman who received two mail-in ballots, the I-Team has received several emails and phone calls from people across southern Nevada who have questions about election security.

Some viewers have told the I-Team that they have mistakenly received someone else’s ballot. One person said they receive a previous tenant’s ballot – another said they received a deceased person’s ballot.

“Frequently we find out that someone moved by sending them mail and having someone call us and tell them that they no longer live there or we have the mail returned to us as undeliverable,” Dan Kulin, spokesman for Clark County, said.

Nearly two million ballots have been sent out this year as every registered Nevada voter is being provided with one. However, voters are not required to vote by mail and can surrender their mail-in ballot at a polling place or sign a declaration saying they will not use it.

It would be extremely difficult for a person to vote with another person’s ballot, Kulin said, and, it is a felony punishable with a fine and prison time.

“We have security measures in place to make sure that the voter that the ballot is assigned to is the one that’s casting that ballot,” Kulin said.

The I-Team compared state data and other information provided by the White House and compiled by the Heritage Foundation. Out of more than seven million votes cast in Nevada elections since 2008, two votes are known to have been cast illegally. A person who was not in the country legally cast one vote in the 2008 general election and voted again in 2010.

The other election fraud case involving a double vote in the data provided by the White House focuses on the case of Roxanne Rubin. In 2012, after voting at one early-voting location in southern Nevada, she tried to vote at a second location. However, poll workers flagged the first vote and rather than voting twice, she was later arrested.

Rubin later agreed to a plea deal and admitted guilt in exchange for a lesser charge.

Over the last 12 years, there have been a total of six voter fraud convictions, documents show, but no case involves a double vote or mail fraud getting through the system.