I-Team: Current firefighter, former school bus driver accused of working as pimp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A firefighter tried to recruit an undercover police officer to work as a prostitute for him, according to an arrest report obtained by the I-Team. Treyveon Denzel Evans was arrested on Feb. 4 and faces a felony charge for pandering.

The arrest occurred while the vice section of the Metro Police Department was conducting an undercover operation at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after what authorities said they expected to see a rise in human trafficking activity in the valley due to the “arrival of the NFL Pro Bowl and the NHL All-Star Game,” the arrest report stated.

Evans and an undercover officer, who was “dressed in a manner to make a reasonable person believe she was a person engaging in prostitution,” began talking near Café Hollywood inside Planet Hollywood, according to the arrest report. The undercover officer told Evans she was a “working girl and trying to hustle.” Shortly after, Evans asked the woman if she wanted to be his “bi–h,” police said.

According to the report, Evans detailed how much the woman should charge clients for sexual intercourse and other sexual acts, and said because he has lived in Las Vegas his whole life, he “had hook-ups” who would be willing to pay whatever the woman charged.

Police said Evans told the woman that the Las Vegas strip is a good place to engage in prostitution and suggested that she should go to Los Angeles with him to make money during the Super Bowl.

Evans instructed the woman how to steal from clients, commonly known as a “trick roll.” The report stated that “Evans explained if the trick passed out, she must go through everything, to include their pockets and take their valuables.”

According to the arrest report, Evans explained that the woman should give him $500 each night after she had finished engaging in prostitution, estimating that she should make $1,000 a night total.

According to a spokesman for the Clark County School District, Evans was a school bus driver for the district from May 2016 to March 2018. The I-Team asked CCSD which routes Evan was responsible for driving but were told told that information was unavailable.

The I-Team did uncover that Evans has been employed as a Clark County Fire Department firefighter since June 13, 2020.

According to Stacey Welling, spokeswoman for Clark County, Evans is currently “on leave, without pay, pending the legal outcome of his felony arrest.”

