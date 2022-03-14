LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are times in the Las Vegas Valley when just three or four troopers are patrolling the area’s major roads and freeways, a union official tells the 8 News Now I-Team. The decrease in manpower is fueling unsafe conditions – where speeding, impaired driving and recklessness are causing more death on the road in a 24/7 town.

“I see guys going by at 90 miles an hour,” driver Michael DeFrees said about his daily early morning commute.

DeFrees started a commute by calling 911. He was pulling onto the 215 Beltway near Durango Drive when he witnessed a driver pull the wrong way into an onramp.

“A guy turned down the Durango-Sunset exit going the wrong way,” DeFrees told a Las Vegas Metro police dispatcher before he was transferred to Nevada State Police.

Amid the rise in fatal crashes, union leaders said members of the DUI task force are being pulled to cover other shifts. (KLAS)

“If anybody’s on that offramp, they’re going to hit somebody or kill somebody already,” DeFrees told the dispatcher. By the time he was on the phone with state police, the driver was out of sight.

He does not know if a highway patrol trooper ever responded. “I see very little during the day, much less… there’s even less at night,” he said.

The staffing issue is a big one for the Nevada Police Union, which represents Department of Public Safety employees. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, formerly Nevada Highway Patrol, is within the department. While focusing on southern Nevada’s freeways, state statute allows troopers to stop drivers on any road.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is seeing a 50% vacancy rate, according to records obtained by the I-Team. A total of 92 uniformed officers were employed for the Las Vegas Valley in 2014. That number fell to 74 in 2021, records showed. (KLAS)

“We have day shifts with six troopers working the valley,” Wayne Dice, a union representative said. “Graveyards, maybe 3 or 4 sometimes.”

Three or four troopers are covering the entire valley overnight, Dice said, adding the preferred number is at least 12.

“In my almost 29 years of law enforcement, I’ve never seen this before,” Dice said.

Highway Patrol is seeing a 50% vacancy rate, according to records obtained by the I-Team. A total of 92 uniformed officers were employed for the Las Vegas Valley in 2014. That number fell to 74 in 2021, records showed.

In the Southern Command area, it took on average 19 minutes and 41 seconds for a trooper to respond in 2020, the year with the latest data available. (KLAS)

The number of uniformed officers for the beginning of 2022 is about 60, Dice said, adding more troopers are retiring.

“You don’t have enough troopers out there being able to work those freeways,” he said. “Anybody driving those freeways every day, have them just look and see if they see a trooper.”

A presentation given to the Nevada Legislature last year included these startling statements: “Most highways are not covered on graveyard,” “Highway patrol may get to the point where they must turn away certain calls for service,” and “Response time to calls for service will continue to increase.”

The number of uniformed officers for the beginning of 2022 is about 60, Dice said, adding more troopers are retiring. (KLAS)

“Look at our fatality crashes,” Dice said. “Speed and impaired driving are the reasons we have these fatalities, and this is a record year.”

The I-Team asked the department for its average response times for southern command, an area encompassing all the valley, plus rural areas of Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties.

In the command area, it took on average 19 minutes and 41 seconds for a trooper to respond in 2020, the year with the latest data available. In 2019, the average response time was 18 minutes and 16 seconds. In 2018, the average was 17 minutes and 24 seconds.

“It’s a huge difference in manpower right now,” Dice said.

A presentation given to the Nevada Legislature last year included these startling statements: “Most highways are not covered on graveyard,” “Highway patrol may get to the point where they must turn away certain calls for service,” and “Response time to calls for service will continue to increase.” (KLAS)

In 2021, 382 people died on Nevada roads, up 20% from 2020. The top causes, as Dice said, are impairment and speeding. Amid the rise, union leaders said members of the DUI task force are being pulled to cover other shifts.

“This is an issue that has to be addressed right now, because every week that goes by, we have more people leaving,” Dice said.

“It makes absolutely no sense,” DeFrees said.

For drivers like DeFrees, seeing fewer troopers on the road as the valley expands is alarming.

The union has asked Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to consider a special legislative session to address the staffing issue. The next scheduled legislative session begins in January 2023.