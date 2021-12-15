I-Team Exclusive: Video shows husband mowing down wife’s boyfriend with pickup truck

Suspect was on electronic monitoring at the time of alleged murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors say a repeat offender was caught on camera ramming his truck into a motorcycle which resulted in a murder. 8 News Now’s I-Team has exclusively obtained the video and other evidence at the center of this love triangle case.

According to prosecutors, 32-year-old Michael Daniels was on electronic monitoring when he killed his wife’s boyfriend and argue that the alleged murder could have been prevented had Daniels been kept in custody.

Metro police says that in the video released only to the 8 News Now’s I-Team, Daniels wife’s boyfriend, Ryan Pollare 24, is seen riding his motorcycle on Nov. 7, when Daniels’ pickup truck zooms down the street, intentionally crashes against Pollare’s motorcycle before mowing him down near Washington Avenue and Michael Way.

Video evidence showing Michael Daniels’ pickup truck and Ryan Pollare on his motorcycle moments before alleged intentional crash that killed Pollare.

Pollare did not survive the crash and Daniels was indicted for murder. A Justice Court judge set bail at $2 million dollars in November.

In court then, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Hamner said on the day of the alleged murder Daniels was “driving around town looking for the victim because the victim was the guy who had been sleeping with his estranged wife.”

Daniels had made bail for other charges and was on electric monitoring at the time of the alleged murder.

During the court hearing Hamner revealed Daniels’ troubled history and said Hamner had played the court system, demonstrating violence multiple times while remaining a free man.

DANIELS’ TROUBLED HISTORY

In 2019 Daniels was arrested for an alleged burglary that occurred in 2017, and as is typical for a case like this, Daniels was allowed release from jail with electronic monitoring, court records show.

In 2018, Daniels was arrested again after investigators said he tried to kill his wife, her boyfriend, and her dad. The I-Team obtained photographs of this incident that reveal the numerous bullet holes at the scene. Prosecutors described that incident, “he pulls out a gun and fired it multiple times at the wife, at the boyfriend, at the dad, strikes the house, and takes off,” said Hamner at a November bail hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Evidence of 2018 case against Michael Daniels, he was accused of trying to kill his wife, her boyfriend and her dad.

Judge Diana Sullivan then, set bail at $5,000 and ordered Daniels be put under house arrest the next day, court records show.



Hamner says Daniels threatened witnesses that didn’t show up to court and this is why this case was dismissed.

Michael Daniels (KLAS)

Approximately one year later, Daniels was arrested again for the alleged strangulation of his wife. In this case court records show Pro Tem Judge Holly Stoberski released Daniels from jail on his own recognizance. Hamner recounted that Daniels then threatened his wife again, thus, she did not go to court and the case was dismissed.

About six months after the above incident, Daniels was arrested after he tried to strangle his wife yet again, with an electrical cord. Photographs revealed her bruises and alleged injuries and Judge Melissa de la Garza set Daniels’ bail at $20,000, which he posted and remained a free man.

Evidence against Michael Daniels accused of trying to strangle his wife with an electrical cord (KLAS)

Hamner says there were additional warning signs, including Daniels skipping his own court appearances.

“This could have been prevented because that second case demonstrated how dangerous he was to the community and dangerous to the process of the justice system, because three or four cases don’t actually get to go through the normal channels because he is threatening witnesses,” Hamner said.

In November, Daniels appeared to cry in court, his lawyer argued then that his problems started when he married his wife.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether he’s rich or he’s poor, whether he’s white or he’s brown. He is a danger to the community and we cannot afford to have people like him out,” Hamner stated.

Jail records show Daniels remains in custody on 23 charges.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Hamner also noted Daniels is an example of what he has seen in the homicide unit when defendants accused of murder get out of custody on electronic monitoring for previous cases.

The I-Team has reported on several of these cases in the past year.