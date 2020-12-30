LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 7-month-old boy died in September from a fentanyl overdose, documents obtained by the I-Team show.

Ace Martinelli died after ingesting the powerful opioid, which is 30-to-50 times more powerful than morphine, said the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

According to court records, Brandi Krantz, 24, and Timothy Martinelli, 34, are both charged with child abuse in connection with the boy’s death. An amended criminal complaint from Las Vegas Justice Court cites “evidence of drug paraphernalia and/or a controlled substance.”

Child Protective Services received a report alleging neglect the day after the child was born in January, documents from Child Protective Services show. The allegation was substantiated, and the family was given brochures and other information, a report said.

According to court documents, both adults face one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm and three counts of child abuse or neglect. The coroner’s office has not determined the boy’s manner of death.