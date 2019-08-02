FILE – This March 6, 2019, file photo shows Henry Nicholas III, left, and Ashley Fargo during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Nicholas and Fargo told a judge in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, they’ll take a plea deal that will spare them prison time in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room drug case. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo is calling for an investigation into why the Clark County District Attorney would sign off on a plea deal for a billionaire facing felony drug charges.

Billionaire Henry Nicholas and his friend Ashley Fargo could avoid prison time if a plea deal moves forward.

According to court documents, they would donate $1 million to an organization of their choosing, attend substance abuse counseling twice a month for a year, complete 250 hours of community service and stay out trouble, along with informal probation for one year.

Fumo, a Las Vegas Democrat who represents District 21, is also a criminal defense attorney. He sat down with the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy.

Murphy: You’ve been a criminal defense attorney for how long?

Fumo: The last 25 years.

Murphy: Have you ever seen a plea deal like this?

Fumo: Never. I’m shocked. This man was charged with high level trafficking which is life in prison.

Nicholas and Fargo were arrested in August 2018 after Metro police say they found drugs in their Encore hotel room including:

82.505 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy

4.24 grams of heroin

15.13 grams of cocaine

13.44 grams of meth,

17.109 grams of Psilocin (the substance found in mushrooms)

And Ethylone and Dimethytryptamine (but the amount was not specified)

They faced seven charges, five for drug trafficking and two for drug possession.

Through the deal, they’re expected to plead guilty to only two counts and the case would be dismissed if they complete the requirements.

“Money talks and it’s reprehensible that in Clark County, that we would let this happen,” Fumo said. “I know nobody that’s poor has received a negotation like this.”

Nicholas is a co-founder of Broadcom.

He was arrested on federal drug charges in 2008. Those were dropped, too.

He is the driving force behind Marsy’s Law — a push for constitutional rights for crime victims.

Known as Question One, it passed overwhelmingly in Nevada and was supported by Clark County DA Wolfson.

The I-Team reached out for a comment about the proposed plea deal, but Wolfson declined to comment until the defendants enter their pleas in district court.

“Something like this just reeks of corruption to me,” Fumo said.

Nicholas and Fargo are expected to enter their plea deal in court on Aug. 9.

A district court judge still has to approve the deal, but usually a judge would sign off on this.