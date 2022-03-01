LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store after accusing the woman suspected of taking part in his murder of cutting the line, court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Isaiah Levi, 21; and Daijenai Levi, 22, face charges in the murder of Patrick O’Neal, 48, at a convenience store in the east valley. The couple is parents to a child who was six months old at the time, police said.

The shooting happened inside the Speedee Mart at 2980 E. Tropicana Ave. on Nov. 9.

According to police, O’Neal, was inside the store when he got into an altercation with Daijenai Levi. Moments later, she left the store, only to later return with Isaiah Levi, who was armed with a handgun, police said.

Court documents indicate Daijenai Levi and O’Neal were in the store, where O’Neal accused her of cutting the line. He then made a comment along the lines of, “females think they can get away with anything,” documents said.

Daijenai Levi apologized, but Patrick continued to yell at her and the clerk, police said.

Another employee escorted O’Neal out of the store. At that point, Daijenai Levi told the clerk “that Patrick didn’t want to mess with her or she would get her husband,” police noted in documents.

O’Neal then called Daijenai Levi an expletive as she left the store, police said.

A minute later, Isaiah Levi is seen on video running into the parking lot and shooting O’Neal as he attempted to run back into the store, police said. There were also several others inside the store at the time.

Daijenai Levi, Isaiah Levi (KLAS)

After Patrick was shot, Isaiah Levi reportedly said, “[expletive] with my girlfriend and I’ll shoot you again.”

Daijenai Levi is seen on video attempting to retrieve the shell casing from the shooting from the parking lot, police said.

Neighbors eventually helped detectives identify the pair as suspects.

As the I-Team first reported last month, police in Killeen, Texas, arrested the couple. Killeen is between Austin and Dallas. Its nearest large city is Waco.

The Levis face charges of conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary. There was no indication for them the pair could return to Las Vegas to appear before a judge.

Daijenai Levi was in custody Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center. She was being held on $250,000 bail. There was no record of Isaiah Levi having been returned to Nevada as of Tuesday.