I-Team: Southern Nevada veterans home hard hit by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Slowly, the state of Nevada is starting to release more data about the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently disclosed the number of cases at state-run facilities.

The I-Team learned there have been some clusters of coronavirus, along with deaths inside the facilities. Latest numbers show 18 deaths and a total of 178 cases in both residents and staff.

We took a closer look at the numbers and investigated one of the facilities hit the hardest here in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City has 16 reported cases and one death. According to the state, the positive patients include nine staff members and six residents.

The resident who died was an 86-year-old Korean War Navy veteran.

We reached out to the veterans home, and a spokeswoman responded with the following information:

Three COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and were cleared to be removed from isolation

Three other residents with the virus remain in isolation in an area designated as the “Heroes Unit.” They have minor symptoms.

Out of the nine staff members, two have recovered and are back at work

Additional staff members infected are in self-isolation

The home also put out a call to action for the community. They’re accepting “One-Minute Videos” from anyone who wants to send good wishes to the veterans who are recovering from coronavirus and the staff taking care of them. If you’d like to participate, take the video on your smartphone and email it to rizof@veterans.nv.gov. They ask that you include:

Your name

Where you live

A short message like, “Thank you for your service” or “Just wanted you to know we are thinking about you! Stay strong and get well soon!”

For more information and a list of all state-regulated facilities, click here.