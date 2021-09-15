I-Team sources: 14-year-old arrested for murder, suspected in 2nd deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing a man in August and is also a suspect in the killing of another man a week earlier in the same area, sources tell the I-Team.

Police arrested the teenager, whose name is not being released, on a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on Aug. 8, records showed.

The victim, Raymond Roseby, 28, was shot and killed in a car parked in the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway near Tropicana Avenue, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Investigators said Roseby died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car and was talking to the teenager, who was standing at the driver’s window when the shooting occurred.

Once in custody, police determined the teenager was a suspect in a deadly shooting on July 31.

Just before 10 p.m. that day, investigators said someone shot and killed Faris Martinez, 49, in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, which is near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue as well.

Martinez’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Both shooting locations are within the same block just south of the UNLV campus.

No other information about the 14-year-old, except his age, was released due to juvenile court laws. Nevada law mandates children 13 and over may be tried as adults if they are charged with murder or attempted murder.

According to Metro records, six other teenagers face murder charges for incidents since January.

Last month, police said a Summerlin teenager broke into a home and stabbed and killed a man

Ethan Goin, 16, is accused of leaving school and killing Vergel Guintu, 48, at a home near Town Center Drive and Hualapai, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.

The 14-year-old is among the youngest people in Clark County to ever be charged with murder.