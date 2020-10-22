I-Team: Some sectors seeing job growth; hospitality industry still slow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news from the unemployment front: the number of people in Nevada filing for unemployment is down.

While more than 10,000 workers filed for unemployment last week, the total number of people out of work in our state dropped by nearly 28,000.

The I-Team took a look at job growth by sector:

Utilities and Retail: 3,400 jobs

3,400 jobs Education: 700 jobs

The hospitality sector lost another 1,300 jobs, though it’s rebounded since February. Analysts tell us these jobs won’t come back until the tourists come back, and that could take some time.

“So, you’ve got a big pool of visitors that are going to be slow and hesitant to come to Las Vegas,” explained Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis. “So, that timeline is going to be extended out a bit until we start to see a greater volume coming into McCarran International Airport and along the I-15.”

A good part of travel is for events that just aren’t happening right now. The following is a breakdown of travel to Las Vegas:

International: 18%

18% Conventions: 16%

16% Special events (i.e. big concerts, games): 5%

Until these events resume, we’ll continue to see a slow rate of hiring.