I-Team: Snapchat leads police to 3 believed to be part of retaliatory murder in Las Vegas intersection

Police say they used Snapchat to find three people they believe conspired to kill a man as part of a retaliatory homicide in a Las Vegas intersection, documents obtained by the I-Team showed. Briana Matus, 20; Mateo Facio, 21; and Exavian Diaz, 18. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say they used Snapchat to find three people they believe conspired to kill a man as part of a retaliatory homicide in a Las Vegas intersection, documents obtained by the I-Team showed.

The arrests last Wednesday came after a highway shooting in April, a homicide in mid-August and another homicide in an intersection at the end of the same month, police said.

On Aug. 28, several people were at a party at Soul of Afrika, a restaurant on Rainbow Boulevard where there was an altercation between employees, police said.

As the party ended the following morning, a car with four people in it drove away. Soon after, another car pulled beside it at the intersection of Rainbow and Westcliff Drive and started shooting, police said.

The driver of the first car, who may have been the intended victim, drove to a nearby hospital. Kieron Hatchett, 23, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, later died from two gunshot wounds to the head. In all, police said the car had at least 16 bullet holes.

The next day, detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the shooter’s car was likely a Chevrolet. Later that week, an anonymous source contacted police about Hatchett’s death and a possibly related homicide on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 13, police said Anthony Emilian, 18, and Robert Maxwell, 25, got into a fight near Sunset Park on Sunset Road near Pecos Road, leading Emilian to shoot Maxwell. Another person at the scene returned fire at Emilian, who later died from his injuries, police said. Booking logs indicate the shooting was being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office as of Tuesday.

Six older teenagers were injured in that shooting and taken to various hospitals.

After the Aug. 13 shooting, the anonymous source said several people received Snapchat messages from an account asking for personal information, like phone numbers and addresses, to get retribution for Emilian’s death.

The anonymous source also told police they were at the incident at Soul of Afrika on Aug. 28, believing that the two incidents were connected.

Police later learned on April 30, Emilian shot at his ex-girlfriend, Briana Matus, 20, as they traveled on U.S. 95 near Cheyenne Avenue, police said. Police then searched more Snapchat accounts, finding evidence connecting several users to the Aug. 29 homicide.

A search of who may own one of the accounts turned up Mateo Facio, 21, police said. Investigators later searched Matus’ car, a Chevrolet, finding headstamps on cartridge cases matching those found at the Aug. 29 homicide.

Police believe Facio and Matus followed the victims from Soul of Afrika to the intersection where they shot at the car. Exavian Diaz, 18, is accused of helping to identify the driver of the car prior to the shooting.

Diaz, Facio and Matus each face one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

All three were due in court Thursday.