I-Team: Small businesses trying to survive face challenges obtaining federal dollars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small businesses in Nevada were hit hard when Gov. Steve Sisolak issued stay-at-home orders and closed places deemed nonessential.

There are federal dollars available to try to help companies stay afloat, but obtaining them can be a challenging process.

Business at Felicia Saunders’ Henderson photography studio came to a halt in March. But despite this, she said rent and insurance still needed to be paid.

“It was a really nice space for my clients, especially when I’m dealing with newborn clients,” she said. “It’s tough. It is.”

This weekend, Saunders is moving out after three years at the storefront.

“I feel very let down by the Small Business Administration (SBA), our politicians and all the way from the state level down to the city level because they just, it doesn’t seem like they want to help the mom and pops and the entrepreneurs,” she lamented.

May 16 is the first day the self-employed in Nevada can make a claim for unemployment.

Saunders said she reached out to the City of Henderson and applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the SBA in April.

She keeps hitting dead ends.

Businesses with up to 500 employees can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan. If they keep workers on the payroll, the loan is forgiven.

But some owners are having difficulties getting those federal dollars, too.

“How are we going to recover from this?” asked John Smolen of the Crab Corner during an April interview.

Funds dried up by mid-April, there was a backlog, and Nevada banks pointed to technical issues and delays with the Small Business Administration’s system.

Then, an additional stimulus was passed to replenish the fund, in which some businesses have been able to cash in.

“We read it, we checked it, and somebody helped me, you know, it’s pretty easy,” Apolinar Ibarra, owner of Don Tortaco Mexican Grill, told 8 News Now earlier this week.

Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit, yet the state received one of the lowest amounts of funding in the first round of loans. In the second, funding increased. For example, small gaming establishments that couldn’t apply can now do so.

In an 8 News Now town hall, Representative Steve Horsford said:

“We were able to get them to change the guidance that allowed them to have that portion from gaming to now be eligible … We are encouraging people to apply. If you are already in line, you don’t lose your place in line. And if you didn’t apply, you can apply now. Also, we need to address the systemic issues.”

Saunders’ studio is one of the places that didn’t survive, but she said she’ll figure out how to continue her passion.

“If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough, so I’m gonna keep dreaming, and I’m just gonna keep working through it,” she said.

We reached out to the City of Henderson regarding Saunders’ business. The city issued the following statement to 8 News Now:

Ms. Sanders spoke with the mayor, the city clerk and the director of economic development. She also had extensive support from our economic development staff who provided her with information and resources available to her for her business. Info on resources available to businesses has also been shared extensively on the city website and through its social media channels. We’ve hosted webinars in partnership with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, promoted opportunities through emails directly to the business community, offered one on one consultations with our staff and hosted a daily, then bi-weekly teleconference for any who have questions.” City of Henderson

