I-Team: Sisolak cited, found at fault for weekend crash, police say

FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with reporters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state’s future. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers believe Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is at fault for a two-car crash on Sunday that sent him and another driver to the hospital.

Police responded to the collision between the governor’s Lexus SUV and a red sedan shortly before 1 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in the southwest valley.

Documents obtained by the I-Team said Sisolak was driving southbound on Rainbow when he pulled into the intersection on a flashing yellow light to turn and another car hit him, police wrote in the crash report.

“[Sisolak] said the vehicle behind him beeped the horn to proceed,” police wrote. “[Sisolak] states he pulled forward slightly… and was struck by Vehicle 2.”

Related Content Gov. Sisolak involved in car crash

Sisolak’s car ended up in a business’ property, the report said. The other car collided with a traffic signal, police said.

In their report, police wrote they “completed standardized field sobriety tests” on the second driver. No driver was determined to be impaired, they said, though there is no indication they tested the governor.

The car that hit the governor was traveling at 62 mph at the time of impact. Sisolak’s car was traveling 15 mph.

Because Sisolak attempted to turn on a flashing yellow arrow and because he failed to yield to traffic, he was determined to be at fault, police said.

Sisolak and the other driver were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The governor was released from the hospital around 3 p.m. and was “resting at home.”

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police cited Sisolak for failing to yield. The other driver was cited for speeding.