I-Team: Shooting investigation at City of Las Vegas pool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many questions have arisen after a shooting at a City of Las Vegas pool. The incident happened Sunday night at the Pavilion Center Pool near Alta.

There were numerous shots fired, and several shell casings were found.

City staff tell the I-Team the pool was rented out for what was believed to be a family reunion. We found, however, that it was a party advertised with general admission.

“We’ve got several investigative teams working this 24 hours a day to bring this to a resolution,” said Metro Capt. Fred Haas, who heads the Summerlin Area Command. “We’re still trying to find victims and witnesses of this crime.”

On Eventbrite, a “Bancs and Spanks 3.0 Indoor Pool Bash” was advertised for Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. The private location was only given out through direct message, and tickets were $30.

The event rules called for no verbal or physical altercations. Sources tell the I-Team more than 100 shots were fired, leaving at least one person injured.

As of Tuesday, Haas reports no arrests, no weapons recovered and no motive identified yet, as police try to piece together what happened. The captain tells us Metro received no notification ahead of time that any party was going to be held at the location.

“We have to make sure that these events are safe, not only for families that are having the events, but for the rest of the community, as well,” Haas said.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman says the person who rented out the pool from the city did it under false pretenses.

“We take public safety very seriously, and we are going to get to the bottom of it,” she told the I-Team, “and we’re gonna find out what happened, so we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A now deleted Instagram post by the organizer offered a $400 prize for the best twerker. Video from the event is circulating on social media, with some of it showing alcohol, which Seaman says isn’t allowed at the pool.

“These are not the type of events that we would rent out our spaces to,” Seaman affirmed. “These are for community, family events. Very disappointed.”

Palo Verde High School is next door to the pool, and a playground sits in the other direction. There’s also a church and homes just across the street. We spoke with a couple of neighbors who say they heard what they thought was fireworks for Memorial Day. We now know that was shots fired.

Metro Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They say more than 100 people attended the party.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.