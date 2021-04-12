I-Team: Search for teens in connection to homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that detectives are searching for a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend in connection to a west valley homicide investigation.

Police said a fire was set intentionally to possibly cover up a homicide at a home near Durango and Westcliff. The investigation began Friday afternoon after fire crews found a man dead inside the home, according to Lt. Ray Spencer of Metro’s Homicide Section.

The property owner told the I-Team that Daniel Halseth was living in the home with his teenage daughter. His loved ones said that they are aware of the investigation.

Halseth is the ex-husband of Elizabeth Helgelien, a former state senator in Nevada. According to court documents, Halseth and Helgelien have three children, including a now 16-year-old girl. When reached by phone Sunday, Helgelien told the I-Team she had no comment.

As of Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office had not confirmed the name of the victim.

Police confirmed to the I-Team that they are looking for a 16-year-old female suspect, who allegedly stole the victim’s car, along with her 18-year-old boyfriend. Currently, both teens are considered to be suspects.

The family of the 18-year-old has hired an attorney. The attorney told the I-Team that the family is fully cooperating with investigators, and they want both teens to return safely.