I-Team: River of treated sewage suddenly appears in Las Vegas valley park

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Carly Simon famously sang “Let the river run,” but neighbors in the southeastern part of the Las Vegas valley are saying exactly the opposite.

A stream amounting to about 2-3 million gallons a day popped up in a flood channel in the middle of Pebble Park near Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road.

The 8 News Now I-Team began researching the issue after viewer Michael Collins wondered who left the water on.

The temporary river is coming from a City of Henderson water reclamation facility. The flood channel, which leads to the Pittman Wash, is normally dry.

“No rain. Blue skies. All of a sudden, we have a stream here,” Collins, who brings his dog to the park, said. “I saw kids playing in it. And then I found out from you that it was treated sewage water. I was shocked.”

The outflow has a chlorine-like smell. It is treated and is the same water that flows into Lake Mead, Adrian Edwards, water and wastewater operations manager for the city, said.

“Just the fact that there’s sewage water running here all of a sudden kind of concerned me,” Collins said.

Clark County, which oversees the park, installed a temporary bridge to connect its two sides, which the water bisects.

Any foul odor parkgoers may smell is coming from debris and waste picked up along the way, not from the plant, Edwards said.

Collins said his main concern was there are no signs saying where the water is coming from and not to swim or wade in it.

The water should recede in February, when emergency work on another plant allows it to go back through its intended channel, Edwards said.