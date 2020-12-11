I-Team: Retired Metro sergeant, fellow cyclist, expounds on crash that left 5 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local cycling community is hurting tonight after a deadly crash claimed the life of five cyclists and injured three others, leaving one of them critical.

It happened on U.S. 95 south of Boulder Highway at mile marker 35, which is between the turn-off for Nelson Road/SR 165 and Searchlight.

The I-Team spoke to Richard Strader, a retired Metro Police sergeant who headed the unit, which investigates deadly crashes, and he says word spread quickly about the fatal crash Thursday. He says he and other members of the local cycling community have been reaching out to each other to make sure erveryone’s ok. Strader also said he heard from his friend who was riding in that group, and they’re ok.

During his time at Metro, Strader investigated crashes like the one Thursday. He says Nevada Highway Patrol will likely inspect the truck involved to ensure it’s at the right weight; check to see if the tires are inflated correctly and if the brakes are working correctly.

The roadway was shut down for six hours to make sure all of the evidence was collected. According to Strader, NHP will also check the road itself to figure how slippery it may or may not have been at the time of the collision.

Strader says on a major roadway like the 95 a mistake can happen quickly behind the wheel.

“When you’re traveling 55 miles an hour, you’re covering a lot of distance, and just even the slightest movement on your steering wheel can cause you to change a lane or drift off into the shoulder of the lane,” Strader said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 857 cyclists were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2018. The Department of Motor Vehicles says in Nevada, when drivers are passing cyclists, and they must move into an adjacent lane to the left when possible or leave at least three feet between their vehicle and the bicycle.

Bicyclists must ride to the right unless they’re turning left or going at the same speed of traffic. Bicyclists also have the same rights and responsibilities as other drivers.