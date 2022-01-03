I-Team: Raider Nathan Hobbs found passed out behind the wheel at 4 a.m., police say

Hobbs becomes third Raider accused of DUI in the past year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say dispatch was contacted about a driver passed out behind the wheel at the Cromwell parking garage exit ramp. The driver turned out to be Raiders cornerback Nathan Hobbs.

They say the 22-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Court records show he was released on his own recognizance, which means he didn’t have to pay any bail money.

A Metro police spokesman said Hobbs was in custody for about eight hours.

His next court date is May 3.

Attorneys for Hobbs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, sent the I-Team this statement:

“The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

Hobbs had just been in Indianapolis for the Raiders win against the Colts last night. His arrest happened around 4 a.m. Monday.

The I-Team is working to find out more details about the case.

Hobbs is at least the third Raiders player to be arrested over the past year in Las Vegas.

Last January, Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked on a DUI charge. The Clark County District Attorney said his blood alcohol limit was below the legal limit, so the DUI charge was dropped.

Then in November, police say Henry Ruggs III was driving drunk and speeding during a crash that resulted in the deaths of a woman and her dog.

Ruggs faces felony charges.

And then in Texas, last February, Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand was arrested.

He was accused of evading police after an alleged street race.

Metro patrol officers wear body cameras, so there should be video of the arrest and the field sobriety tests. The I-Team has requested the footage, but Metro denied the request because this is an ongoing investigation.