I-Team: Raider Nate Hobbs’ ticket cites overtaking ‘slower vehicles unsafely,’ extreme speed on Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs is accused of driving at least one mile at 110 mph on the 215 Beltway and making several lane changes without signaling, his traffic ticket obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicated Tuesday.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers cited Hobbs for driving 110 mph on the 215 Beltway less than two weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported last week.

The traffic stop occurred on the highway near South Decatur Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. A patrol trooper issued Hobbs, a cornerback, a citation, but he was not arrested on the reckless driving charge, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team.

A copy of Nate Hobbs’ traffic ticket obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team. (KLAS)

The citation indicates a trooper saw Hobbs “overtake [his or her] patrol vehicle at [an] extremely high rate of speed.” The trooper wrote he or she followed the driver, later identified as Hobbs, for one mile at 110 mph in a 65-mph zone, the ticket said.

Hobbs is then accused of making three lane changes “without signaling into [the] far right travel lane to overtake slower vehicles unsafely,” the ticket notes.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs and we will address it in the court system,” attorneys for Hobbs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement to 8 News Now last week.

On Jan. 3, police said the 22-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge when an officer found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes SUV on a parking garage exit ramp.

While Metro police arrested Hobbs on suspicion of DUI, court records indicate Hobbs has not been charged with DUI, but faces a lesser charge of failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances.

Hobbs is due to appear in court in April on the reckless driving citation and May on the due care citation. The I-Team reached out to the Raiders last week for comment and did not receive a response.