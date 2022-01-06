I-Team: Raider Nate Hobbs said ‘he was just tired’ when found passed out behind wheel in Las Vegas garage

Hobbs becomes third Raider accused of DUI in the past year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs told police “he was just tired” when an officer found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes SUV early Monday morning.

Metro police said they were called around 4 a.m. about a driver passed out behind the wheel at the Cromwell parking garage exit ramp. The driver turned out to be the Raiders cornerback.

An officer noted he could smell a “slight odor” of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Hobbs.

“Hobbs admitted that he was just tired and that is the reason he fell asleep behind the wheel in the parking garage,” an officer noted in the report.

The report does not say if the car was running, though it was discovered on the exit ramp, police said.

Police said the 22-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Hobbs’ arrest report is heavily redacted and does not include further details, including a suspected blood-alcohol level.

Court records show he was released on his own recognizance, which means he didn’t have to pay any bail money. He is due in court in May.

Attorneys for Hobbs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, sent the I-Team this statement: “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

Hobbs was expected to play in Sunday’s game.