LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A civil lawsuit alleges a certified nursing assistant accused of multiple counts of sexual assault took advantage of a patient dozens of times while bathing her over a seven-month period.

Arrold Jean, 54, faces three criminal counts of sexual assault involving a vulnerable person. Jean worked at Transitional Care of Las Vegas, a rehabilitation facility, court documents filed by the victim’s attorney, Robert Murdock, state.

The patient, who Murdock said is in her 30s and is paralyzed due to a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, told police earlier this year that Jean allegedly sexually assaulted her while he was bathing her, documents said.

According to the civil suit filed against the facility and Jean, he was responsible for bathing the patient two or three times a week. The patient, whose name is redacted in the lawsuit, is on a ventilator. Her lawyer says she is a quadriplegic.

“[She] cannot speak while she is on a ventilator via tracheostomy,” the lawsuit states. “However, there is a way she can speak using a certain device. [She] is virtually completely dependent on others for her activities of daily living.”

The lawsuit alleges during each bath, Jean sexually assaulted the patient, documents said. The alleged assaults happened from November 2020 until May of this year. Police arrested Jean at the end of May.

The lawsuit also alleges Transitional Care of Las Vegas was notified of the allegations in December of 2020.

According to a police narrative obtained by the I-Team in June, another nurse had learned of the alleged assaults, but a supervisor told police “he did not know what happened with the complaint,” and “today was the first time he had heard about it.”

“This is a woman in her 30s with multiple schlerosis who is completely dependant on others,” Murdock said. “She’s completely dependent on the CNA who is providing her with everything in life. Everything.”

Transitional Care of Las Vegas is a post-hospital rehab facility that offers “therapy interventions for patients that have had strokes, fractures, joint replacements, and a myriad of other injuries or disabilities,” its website says.

Metro police investigators said earlier this year they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about Jean and potential other incidents should contact police at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Jean has denied the allegations. Requests to Transitional Care of Las Vegas went unanswered.

Records from the Nevada Nursing Board show Jean’s license expired in August. He was previously reprimanded for “unprofessional conduct” and “for failing to collaborate with other members of the health care team” in 2016.