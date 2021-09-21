I-Team: Prosecutors to seek death penalty against deadly Thanksgiving shooting spree suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty against one of the three suspects accused in a Thanksgiving Day shooting spree that left a man dead and several others injured.

Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are each charged with dozens of crimes, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona last November. Each faces more than 50 charges.

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

In a court filing last week, prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office wrote they would seek the death penalty should Shawn McDonnell be found guilty of murder.

“The state has been unable to determine a specific motive for the above-stated murder and it appears to have been done at random,” the notice of intent dated Sept. 14 said.

Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis, 26. (KLAS)

Earlier this year, a judge said Christopher McDonnell was incompetent to stand trial. In her ruling, Craig said he should be committed until he can stand trial, writing “he is dangerous to himself and society and that commitment is required.”

During police interviews and a grand jury hearing, several witnesses said they heard one of the suspects, believed to be Shawn McDonnell, yelling “I am God,” while firing a gun.

A hearing in Lewis’ case was scheduled for next week. No update in Christopher McDonnell’s case has been posted since May.